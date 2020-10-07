Private Asset Management Inc. Has $16.38 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $79.63. 8,924,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

