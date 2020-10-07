Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,369,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Southern by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $957,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. 4,767,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

