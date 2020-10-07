Private Asset Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. 8,387,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019,389. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of -264.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Truist dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

