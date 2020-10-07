Private Asset Management Inc. Has $694,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,483 shares of company stock valued at $38,561,651. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.98. 2,001,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.74 and its 200-day moving average is $409.94. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

