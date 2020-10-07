Private Asset Management Inc. Has $863,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. 140166 lowered their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

NYSE BA traded down $11.66 on Tuesday, hitting $159.54. 47,046,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,885,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.66. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

