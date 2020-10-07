Private Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,377. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.