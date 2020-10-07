Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,355. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

