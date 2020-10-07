Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,222. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

