Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 66,559 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 107,042 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,498,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average of $192.05. The company has a market cap of $1,558.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.