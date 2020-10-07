Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90,772 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,317,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,554,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

