Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

