Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.