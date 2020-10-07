Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,869 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,712,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

