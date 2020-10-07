Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 1,328,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $106.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

