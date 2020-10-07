Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 649 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. 19,174,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

