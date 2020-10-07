Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,615 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 10.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.54. 7,634,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326,553. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

