Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

