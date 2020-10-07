Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Brokerages expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to announce $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 million and the highest is $2.42 million. Profound Medicl reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year sales of $9.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $15.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.27 million to $39.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $605,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Profound Medicl has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.