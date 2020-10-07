Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Brokerages expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to announce $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 million and the highest is $2.42 million. Profound Medicl reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year sales of $9.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $15.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.94 million, with estimates ranging from $17.27 million to $39.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $605,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Profound Medicl has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

