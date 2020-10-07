Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Folger purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

