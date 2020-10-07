ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Down 13.9%

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price traded down 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.93. 630,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 93,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

In other ProPhase Labs news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of ProPhase Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.