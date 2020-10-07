ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.37. 137 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.