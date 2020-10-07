ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.58. 38,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 80,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

