ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 28,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 89,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.