ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 28,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 89,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 18.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 59.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the period.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

