ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Shares Down 3.9%

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)’s stock price were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.37 and last traded at $63.37. Approximately 26,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 46,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 411.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 23,615.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 212.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

