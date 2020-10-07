ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Trading Down 3.9%

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.37 and last traded at $63.37. 26,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 46,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBT. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $3,198,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 23,615.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 212.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 411.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

