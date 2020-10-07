ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Trading 8.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) shares traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.38 and last traded at $74.19. 177,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 218,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $2,604,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.