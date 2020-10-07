ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) were down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.56 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 2,266,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,201,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

