ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Down 8.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 5,803,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,954,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.