ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.32. 17,160,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 30,068,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.