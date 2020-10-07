ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Shares Down 1%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 35,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 84,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

