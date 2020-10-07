Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 5.1%

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 163,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 257,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prothena by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,885 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 182,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

