PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.23 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce $106.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $123.10 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $71.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.80 million to $377.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $503.67 million, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 506,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 397,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after acquiring an additional 283,095 shares during the period.

PTCT stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 1,078,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

