Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.00 Million

Analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report sales of $169.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.55 million to $182.00 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $117.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $626.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.19 million to $658.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $788.61 million, with estimates ranging from $748.30 million to $847.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $656,155.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 1,108,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.