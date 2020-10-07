Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.85 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -191.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,380.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 160,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

