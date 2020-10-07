Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -191.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 1,088,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $16,377,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $14,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

