QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.40 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.30. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £459,769.34 ($600,770.08). Insiders have acquired a total of 151 shares of company stock valued at $44,871 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 303 ($3.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 330.83 ($4.32).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

