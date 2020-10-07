QLC Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $545,060.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $545,060.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Gate.io, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

