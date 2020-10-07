QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 9.8% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $158,410.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00260210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00082348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.01502833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00156435 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

