Qredit Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,907.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 90% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $21,322.12 and $1,907.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 90.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003847 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000615 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000171 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000942 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

