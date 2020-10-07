Qredit Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last week, Qredit has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $210,484.51 and $2,105.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001282 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003904 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000721 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000975 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

