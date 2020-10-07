Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Announces Earnings Results

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON QFI opened at GBX 2.43 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.97. The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

