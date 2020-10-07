Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Trading Up 7.5%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 484,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 613,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at $81,074,239.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

