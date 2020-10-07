Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 4,188,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,376,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after buying an additional 1,105,999 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 2,923,142 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

