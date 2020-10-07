Ratecoin (XRA) Achieves Market Cap of $39,165.75

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 198.1% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $39,165.75 and $4.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

