Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAVN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $789.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.