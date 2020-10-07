Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 186,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

