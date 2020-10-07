RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upped their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

REAL opened at $15.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.69. RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $2,035,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,157,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,699,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $314,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,862. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 534,506 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

