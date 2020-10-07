Refereum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Refereum has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $10,153.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cobinhood, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00259202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01527445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00157347 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Upbit, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.