Remme Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna and Tidex. Remme has a market cap of $1.89 million and $87,519.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.30 or 0.04873757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031940 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

